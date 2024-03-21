Australia experienced a noteworthy shift in full employment figures in February 2024, with the latest data indicating a substantial increase compared to the previous month. The country’s full employment change surged to 78.2K, marking a significant rise from the prior indicator of 11.1K in January 2024. This surge in employment opportunities is a positive sign for the Australian economy and the job market in general.The recent data update on 21 March 2024 highlights Australia’s progress in boosting employment and potentially driving economic growth. Such significant improvements in full employment change indicate a promising outlook for the country’s labor market and overall economic stability. As Australia continues to navigate through various economic challenges, this surge in employment figures brings a glimmer of hope for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com