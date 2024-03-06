In January, Australia witnessed a 1.1 percent monthly increase in total retail sales, reaching a seasonal adjustment value of AUD 35.723 billion, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. This rise met expectations following a 2.7 percent decrease in December.Sales also demonstrated a yearly increase of 1.1 percent. Individual sectors that experienced growth include household goods, clothing, department stores, as well as cafes and restaurants. However, the sales of food items saw a minor decrease.Online retail sales for January rose to AUD 3.998 billion, presenting a 1.5 percent increase compared to December.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com