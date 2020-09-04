Australia Retail Sales Advance 3.2% In July

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent on month in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.3 percent and was up from 2.7 percent in the previous month.

Individually, gains came from Household goods retailing (4.0 percent), Other retailing (4.4 percent), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (4.9 percent), Food retailing (1.2 percent), Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (7.1 percent), and Department stores (4.0 percent).

By region, gains came from New South Wales (5.9 percent), Queensland (5.0 percent), Western Australia (3.8 percent), South Australia (2.9 percent), the Australian Capital Territory (5.8 percent), Tasmania (4.2 percent), and the Northern Territory (3.1 percent). Victoria (-2.1 percent) was down.

