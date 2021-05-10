Australia will on Monday release final March numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales were down 0.8 percent on month in February.
Australia also will see April results for the business confidence index from NAB; in March, the index score was 15.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Monday - May 9, 2021
- Treasuries Pull Back Sharply After Seeing Initial Spike - May 7, 2021
- *U.S. Consumer Credit Jumps By $25.8 Billion In March - May 7, 2021