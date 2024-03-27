On Thursday, Australia is set to reveal retail sales and private sector credit figures for February, marking a modest day for economic activity within the Asia-Pacific.Retail sales are projected to experience a monthly increase of 0.4%, which is a slower pace compared to January’s growth of 1.1%. Similarly, credit is anticipated to grow by the same rate month on month, maintaining January’s rate.Meanwhile, Thailand is scheduled to release industrial production data for February. In January, production dipped by 2.94% compared to the previous year.In other news, markets in Malaysia will be closed on Thursday in observance of Nuzul Ak-Quran and will resume operations on Friday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com