Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday release November numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are tipped to fall 0.6 percent on month after climbing 1.4 percent in October.

Thailand will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were down 14.32 percent on year and exports fell 6.71 percent on year for a trade surplus of $2.05 billion.

Hong Kong will release Q3 figures for current account; in the previous three months, the current account surplus was HKD60.53 billion.

South Korea will see November numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.0 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year following the 0.5 percent monthly drop and the 0.6 percent fall in October.

