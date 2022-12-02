The value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – coming in at A$35.017 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in September.

On a yearly basis, retail sales climbed 12.5 percent.

Individually, food retail was up, but household goods, clothing, department store sales, other retailing and caf? retailing all were down.

Online sales were relatively flat following a 0.5 percent decline in the previous month.

