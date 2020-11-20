Australia Retail Sales Jump 1.6% In October

The total value of retail sales in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on month in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday – coming in at A$29.618 billion.

That beat expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 1.1 percent decline in September.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services led the rises, although there were also rises for Other retailing, and Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing. Household goods retailing was relatively unchanged while maintaining recent strength.

On a yearly basis, sales rose 7.3 percent.

