Australia Retail Sales Rise 0.1% In May

The total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday – coming in at A$31.069 billion.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 1.1 percent increase in April.

Food retailing (1.5 percent) led the rises, but this was offset by falls in Household goods (-1.0 percent), and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing (-1.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail trade was up 7.4 percent after surging 25.0 percent in April.

