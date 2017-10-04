Australia Retail Sales Slide 0.6% In August

The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in August, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – coming in at A$25.883 billion.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent decline in July (originally flat).

Individually, sales were up for Other Retailing (0.5 percent), Clothing, Footwear and Personal Accessories Retailing (0.5 percent), and Cafes Restaurants and Takeaway Food Services (0.1 percent).

Food Retailing was relatively unchanged (0.0 percent), while Department stores (-0.6 percent) and Household Good Retailing (-0.1 percent) fell in August.

