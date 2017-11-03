Australia Retail Sales Unchanged In September

Australia’s retail sales remained flat in September, defying economists’ forecast for an increase, ?data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Friday.

The seasonally adjusted retail trade turnover showed no variations in September, following a 0.5 percent fall in August. Meanwhile, it was expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Sales at department stores grew 2.1 percent over the month, while clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing dropped by 0.7 percent.

In volume terms, the seasonally adjusted estimate for the September quarter edged up 0.1 percent, following a rise of 1.5 percent in the June quarter.

