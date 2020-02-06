Australia Retail Trade Slides 0.5% In December

The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – coming in at A$27.765 billion.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.9 percent gain in November.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, retail sales gained 0.5 percent on quarter to A$80.186 billion, beating expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.1 percent decline in the three months prior.

