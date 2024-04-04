In a positive turn of events for Australia’s housing market, private house approvals surged by 10.7% in February 2024. This significant increase comes after a previous indicator stagnated at -9.9%. The data was updated on 04 April 2024, showcasing the latest developments in the country’s real estate sector. The rise in private house approvals indicates growing confidence among homeowners and developers, potentially leading to increased construction activity and economic growth. This positive trend in the housing market bodes well for Australia’s overall economic outlook as it enters the new fiscal year. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the sustainability of this upward trajectory in the real estate sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com