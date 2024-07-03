Australia has experienced a significant downturn in building approvals for May 2024, with the indicator plummeting to 15.00%, according to the latest data updated on July 3, 2024. This marks a stark decrease from the previous month’s figure of 28.10% in April 2024.The year-over-year comparison for May 2024 highlights a substantial contraction, further emphasizing the volatility in the construction sector. This comes on the heels of a relatively robust performance in April, where approvals still maintained a strong growth trajectory year-over-year, suggesting a possible cooling off in demand or shifts in market conditions.Industry experts are closely monitoring these developments, as the decline in approvals could have broader implications for the Australian economy, particularly in housing and infrastructure investment. The data presents a clear signal for policymakers and stakeholders to reassess market dynamics and consider strategic measures to spur growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com