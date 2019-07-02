Australia Service Sector Slows In June – AiG

The service sector in Australia continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Wednesday with a Performance of Service Index score of 52.2.

That’s down from 52.5 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the consumer-oriented services, hospitality, health and recreation all expanded, while retail trade strengthened but remained in contraction.

In business-oriented services, property, wholesale trade and finance expanded, while transportation remained deep in contraction territory.

