Australia Service Sector Ticks Higher In September – AiG

The service sector in Australia continued to expand in September, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Thursday with a Performance of Service Index score of 51.5.

That’s up from 51.4 in August, and it moves slightly further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the individual components, employment, new orders, supplier deliveries, capacity utilization, input prices and average wages all continued to expand – while sales, finished stocks and selling prices.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com