Australia Services Index Slips To 57.8 In June – AiG

The services sector in Australia continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Wednesday with a Performance of Services Index score of 57.8.

That’s down from 61.2 in May, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

All five of the services sectors available in the Australian PSI in June indicated expansion. All five activity indicators showed positive results for the month, but sales, new orders and employment all eased from the May reading.

