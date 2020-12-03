Australia Services PMI Improves To 55.1 In November – Markit

The services sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 55.1.
That’s up from 53.7 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, mew business growth accelerated, while job creation resumed and business confidence remained at a high level.
Input prices rose for a sixth month running, with the pace of inflation accelerating to a two-year high.
The survey also showed that the composite index improved to 54.9 in November, up from 53.5 a month earlier.
