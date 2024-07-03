In June, the services sector in Australia continued its expansion, albeit at a decelerated rate, as reported by the latest Jufo Bank survey released on Wednesday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a score of 51.2, a decrease from May’s 52.5, yet still remaining above the critical 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.The growth in new business extended into its fifth consecutive month, although at the slowest pace within this period. Survey participants noted that improvements in client interest were partially countered by subdued market conditions. The growth was primarily driven by domestic demand, as new export business saw a decline for the first time since March.Furthermore, the composite PMI dropped to 50.7 in June, down from 52.1 in May. This suggested that although private sector output growth in Australia continued for the fifth month in a row, it did so at the slowest rate in the current sequence. The increase in business activity was concentrated in the service sector, while new orders experienced a slight decline. The rise in new business within the services sector was insufficient to counterbalance a more significant downturn for goods, alongside a decline in export orders for June.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com