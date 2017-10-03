Australia Services Sector Slows In September – AiG

The services sector in Australia continued to expand in September, albeit at a slightly lower pace, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Wednesday with a Performance of Service Index score of 52.1.

That’s down from 53.0 in August, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the sub-indexes, sales, new orders, employment, stocks and deliveries all expanded.

Individually, finance, recreation, communications and health all accelerated, while wholesale trade was steady and business services slowed.

