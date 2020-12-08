Australia Total Dwelling Approvals +3.8% On Month In October

The total number of building permits issued in October was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday – standing at 16,584.

Permits for private sector house increased 3.1 percent on month to 10,692, while permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses jumped 6.2 percent to 5,529.

On a yearly basis, overall permits rose 14.3 percent, private sector houses surged 31.7 percent and private sector dwellings excluding houses dropped 10.6 percent.

The value of total building approved rose 26.1 percent on month in October. Non-residential building drove the increase, rising 58.6 percent, having fallen 35.4 percent in September. The value of total residential building increased 9.4 percent in October.

