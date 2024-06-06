Australia is set to release its April figures for imports, exports, and trade balance on Thursday, marking a relatively subdued day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. In March, imports increased by 4.2 percent month-on-month, while exports saw a marginal rise of 0.1 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of A$5.024 billion.Additionally, Australia will publish data on building approvals for April, which saw a 1.9 percent increase compared to the previous month.Taiwan is scheduled to release its consumer price data for May. In April, the overall inflation rate edged up by 0.1 percent month-on-month and 1.95 percent year-on-year.Thailand will report its consumer price data for May as well, with projections indicating an annual increase of 1.1 percent, following a 0.19 percent rise in April. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to grow by 0.36 percent year-on-year, slightly down from 0.37 percent in the previous month.Lastly, it is important to note that markets in South Korea will be closed on Thursday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday, and they will reopen on Friday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com