Australia is set to disclose May statistics for imports, exports, and trade balance on Thursday, marking what's expected to be a relatively calm day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region.In April, the country saw a 7.2 percent drop in imports and a 2.5 percent decline in exports, resulting in a trade surplus of A$6.548 billion.Meanwhile, Hong Kong will release June data for the private sector Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) from S&P Global. In May, the index scored 49.2, signifying contraction in the sector.