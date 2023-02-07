Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$12.237 billion in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$12.500 billion and down from A$13.201 billion in November.

Exports were down 1.4 percent on month to A$57.841 billion after slipping 1.0 percent in the previous month. A decline in mineral fuel exports was the main reason for the decline.

Imports rose 1.0 percent on month to A$45.604 billion after shedding 1.0 percent a month earlier. Travel services were the primary driver of the increase.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com