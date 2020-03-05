Australia Trade Surplus A$5.210 Billion In January

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$5.210 billion in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – down 3.0 percent on month.
That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$4.80 billion following the A$5.223 billion surplus in the previous month.
Exports were down 3.0 percent on month to A$40.122 billion,
Non-monetary gold fell A$735 million (34 percent), non-rural goods fell A$714 million (3 percent) and net exports of goods under merchanting fell A$8 million. Rural goods rose A$236 million (6 percent). Services credits rose A$54 million (1 percent).
Imports sank 3.0 percent on month to A$34.911 billion.
Capital goods fell A$640 million (10 percent), intermediate and other merchandise goods fell A$466 million (4 percent) and consumption goods fell A$19 million. Non-monetary gold rose A$225 million (60 percent). Services debits fell A$101 million (1 percent).
