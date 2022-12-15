Australia will on Thursday release November numbers for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.4 percent, with the addition of 19,000 jobs following an increase of 32,200 jobs in October.

Japan will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 27.0 percent on year, down from 53.5 percent in October. Exports are called higher by an annual 19.8 percent, easing from 25.3 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1,680.3 billion yen following the 2,162.3 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Japan also will see October numbers for its tertiary industry index; in September, the index dipped 0.4 percent on month.

Singapore will release Q3 numbers for unemployment; the jobless rate in Q2 was 2.1 percent.

The de facto central bank in Taiwan will announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to increase its benchmark lending rate from 1.625 percent to 1.75 percent.

China will see November data for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Industrial production is expected to rise 3.6 percent, down from 5.0 percent in October. Retail sales are tipped to slip an annual 3.7 percent after easing 0.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is called higher by 5.6 percent on year, slowing from 5.8 percent a month earlier. In October, the jobless rate was 5.5 percent and house prices rose an annual 1.6 percent.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The current benchmark lending rate is 4.25 percent.

Indonesia will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 7.0 percent on year, down from 17.44 percent in October. Exports are seen higher by an annual 9.5 percent, easing from 12.3 percent a month earlier. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.26 billion, down from $5.67 billion a month earlier.

The central bank in the Philippines will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, from 5.00 percent to 5.50 percent.

