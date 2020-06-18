The jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 7.1 percent in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday – missing forecasts for 7.0 percent and up from the upwardly revised 6.4 percent in April (originally 6.2 percent).
The Australian economy shed 227,700 jobs last month – again missing estimates for a decline of 125,000 following the loss of 594,300 in the previous month.
The participation rate fell to 62.9 percent, missing expectations for 63.7 percent and down from 63.5 percent a month earlier.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Australia Unemployment Rate Jumps To 7.1% In May - June 18, 2020
- *Australia Unemployment Rate 7.1% In May; 227,700 Jobs Lost - June 18, 2020
- New Zealand GDP Shrinks 1.6% In Q1 - June 18, 2020