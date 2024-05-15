Australia is set to release its Q1 wage price index figures on Wednesday, marking a relatively quiet day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. In the previous quarter, wage prices increased by 0.9 percent and saw an annual rise of 4.2 percent.South Korea is expected to report its trade statistics for April, including data on imports, exports, and trade balance. March figures indicated a 5.4 percent annual increase in imports and a significant 13.8 percent rise in exports, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.53 billion.Indonesia will publish its April figures for imports, exports, and trade balance. In March, the country experienced a 12.76 percent annual decline in imports, while exports decreased by 4.19 percent year-on-year, yielding a trade surplus of $4.47 billion.Thailand will release its Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) data. In the previous quarter, GDP contracted by 0.6 percent but grew by 1.7 percent on an annual basis.Additionally, markets in South Korea and Hong Kong will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Buddha’s birthday, with trading resuming on Thursday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com