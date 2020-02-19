Australia Wage Price Index Gains 0.5% On Quarter In Q4

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday – unchanged and in line with expectations.

On a yearly basis, wages advanced 2.2 percent – also unchanged and matching forecasts.

Public sector wages added 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year, while private sector wages gained 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.

The public sector recorded the lowest change since the start of the series.

