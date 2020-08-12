Australia Wage Prices Rise 1.8% On Year In Q2

Wage prices in Australia were up 1.8 percent on year in the second quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for 1.9 percent and down from 2.1 percent in the three months prior.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, wage prices rose 0.2 percent – also missing forecasts for 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent in the previous three months.

Private sector wages gained 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year, while public sector wages climbed 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year.

