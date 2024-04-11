In the latest data update on April 11, 2024, it has been revealed that building approvals in Australia saw a slight improvement in March 2024. The previous indicator had shown a decrease of -2.5% in February 2024, but the current indicator has now improved to -1.9%.While the building approvals have not yet returned to positive territory, the decrease has slowed down, indicating a potential stabilization in the construction sector. The month-over-month comparison highlights the progress from the previous month, showing a subtle shift in the industry.Investors and analysts will be keeping a close eye on future data releases to see if this trend continues and if the construction industry in Australia is on a path towards recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com