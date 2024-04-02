In the latest economic data released by Australia, the country’s commodity prices have experienced a significant decrease in March 2024. Compared to the same month a year ago, the current indicator has plummeted by 15.3%. This decline follows a previous decrease of 11% in February 2024, indicating a continued downward trend in the commodity market.The updated information on commodity prices in Australia was published on April 2, 2024, highlighting the challenges faced by the country’s economy in the global market. As a major exporter of commodities such as iron ore, coal, and natural gas, Australia’s economy is closely tied to fluctuations in global demand and prices. The sharp decline in commodity prices could have widespread implications for various sectors and industries within the country, emphasizing the importance of monitoring economic indicators to anticipate and respond to market shifts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com