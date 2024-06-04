The Australian construction industry has faced another sharp decline, according to the latest data from the AIG Construction Index. The index, which fell precipitously to -68.1 in May 2024, highlights a deepening contraction from an already severe level of -25.6 recorded in April 2024.This stark drop suggests heightened distress in Australia’s construction sector, posing significant challenges for policymakers and industry stakeholders. The latest figures released on June 4, 2024, paint a grim picture of the industry’s health, signaling potential economic repercussions if the trend continues unaddressed.Market analysts and economists are closely monitoring the situation, as prolonged contraction within the construction sector could lead to broader economic instability, affecting employment rates, investor confidence, and long-term growth prospects in the country. Immediate attention and intervention may be required to stabilize and rejuvenate Australia’s pivotal construction industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com