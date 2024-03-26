In a recent report on Australian economic sentiment, the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index for March 2024 showed a significant decline from the previous month. The index dropped to -1.8% in March, down from the February figure of 6.2%. This change marks a noticeable reversal in consumer confidence within the Australian market.The latest data, updated on 25th March 2024, reveals the shift in consumer sentiment, indicating a potential shift in economic outlook among Australian consumers. The findings suggest that factors like rising prices, global economic uncertainty, or other domestic issues may be impacting consumer confidence in the region. Analysts will be closely monitoring future trends to assess the impact of this drop in consumer sentiment on the Australian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com