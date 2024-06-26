Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a notable increase in May 2024, reaching 4.00% year-over-year, up from 3.60% in April 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 26, 2024. This monthly CPI indicator shows a continued upward trend in inflation rates across the country.The rise in the CPI for May indicates growing inflationary pressures, following the moderated pace observed in April. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring this data as it reflects the annual rate of inflation compared to the same month a year ago. The previous comparison in April also compared its figures to a year-over-year basis, but the increasing trend seen in May represents a significant climb.While this rise could suggest growing economic activity, it also raises concerns about living costs and consumer spending. The data reinforces the importance of balancing measures to support growth while containing inflationary pressures. Stakeholders, including business leaders and government officials, will likely consider this development in their economic strategies moving forward to address potential impacts on the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com