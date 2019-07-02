Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Australian Dollar Advances After RBA Cuts Rate Again To Support Growth

Australian Dollar Advances After RBA Cuts Rate Again To Support Growth

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 3 mins ago

The Australian dollar was modestly higher against its key counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed its key interest rate by a quarter point for the second month in a row, taking it to a new record low.

The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, cut the cash rate to 1.00 percent from 1.25 percent. The bank had reduced its rate by 25 basis points in June.

“This easing of monetary policy will support employment growth and provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target,” the bank said in a statement.

Policymakers noted that the reduction will help make further inroads into the spare capacity in the economy.

The aussie was weaker against its major counterparts on Monday. It was down by 0.3 percent against the yen, 0.8 percent against the greenback, 0.1 percent against the euro and 0.2 percent against the kiwi for the day.

The aussie was 0.4 percent higher at 0.6986 against the greenback, following a drop to 0.6957 in the immediate aftermath of the decision. The pair was valued at 0.6964 when it closed deals on Monday. The currency is poised to target resistance around the 0.72 mark.

After sliding to a 4-day low of 75.39 against the yen soon after the announcement, the aussie bounced off 0.5 percent to 75.74. The aussie-yen pair had ended yesterday’s deals at 75.52. Should the aussie extends rise, it is likely to face resistance around the 77.5 level.

Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan monetary base rose 4.0 percent on year in June – coming in at 512.991 trillion yen. That follows the 3.6 percent increase in May.

The aussie added 0.4 percent to 1.6151 against the euro, recovering from a low of 1.6209 touched at 6:15 pm ET. At Monday’s New York session close, the pair was worth 1.6202. The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 1.60 region.

Following a 3-month low of 1.0425 seen quickly upon the release of the RBA statement, the aussie reversed its course, gaining 0.4 percent to 1.0464 against the kiwi. The aussie was trading at 1.0435 a kiwi at yesterday’s close. Further uptrend may take the aussie to a resistance around the 1.06 level.

Data from the Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand building permits surged a seasonally adjusted 13.2 percent on month in May- to 3,687. That follows the 8.0 percent contraction in April.

The aussie edged higher to 0.9170 against the loonie, up by 0.3 percent from a low of 0.9139 set immediately after the RBA release. The pair had finished deals at 0.9147 on Monday. Next key resistance for the aussie is possibly seen around the 0.935 mark.

Looking ahead, the U.K. construction PMI for June and Eurozone PPI for May will be featured in the European session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.