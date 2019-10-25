Australian Dollar Climbs Against Majors

The Australian dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.

The aussie rose to 0.6832 against the greenback and 0.8928 against the loonie, from its early 8-day low of 0.6809 and a 9-day low of 0.8903, respectively.

Reversing from its early lows of 73.97 against the yen and 1.6304 against the euro, the aussie gained to 74.24 and 1.6256, respectively.

The aussie climbed to a 2-day high of 1.0709 against the kiwi, from a low of 1.0675 hit at 5:00 pm ET.

The aussie is likely to locate resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie, 76.5 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro and 1.08 against the kiwi.

