Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Australian Dollar Drops After Dismal Capital Expenditure Data

Australian Dollar Drops After Dismal Capital Expenditure Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 4 mins ago

The Australian dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as a data showed that the nation’s capital expenditure declined unexpectedly in the second quarter as robust growth in machinery and equipment investment was offset by weaker spending on buildings.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that total new capital expenditure decreased 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, overall capex was down 1 percent in the second quarter.

Asian stocks are trading mostly lower as the bond rally continued unabated, exaggerating the risk of recession.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that trade talks will continue, but seems uncertain about September meeting.

The aussie declined to 3-day lows of 0.6717 against the greenback, 71.12 against the yen and 1.6501 against the euro, from its early highs of 0.6744, 71.54 and 1.6437, respectively. If the aussie slides further, 0.63, 66.00 and 1.69 are possibly seen as its next support levels against the greenback, the yen and and the euro, respectively.

The aussie depreciated to a 2-day low of 0.8943 against the loonie, off an early high of 0.8973. The currency is likely to find support around the 0.80 level.

The aussie eased off slightly to 1.0635 against the kiwi, from near a 4-month high of 1.0664 hit at 11:15 pm ET. The aussie is seen finding support around the 1.05 level.

Looking ahead, Eurozone economic sentiment, German jobless rate and flash inflation data, all for August, are due in the European session.

In the New York session, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended August 24, wholesale inventories for July and GDP data for the second quarter are slated for release.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.