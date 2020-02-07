Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Australian Dollar Lower Amid Rising Risk Aversion

Australian Dollar Lower Amid Rising Risk Aversion

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Australian dollar depreciated against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday amid rising risk aversion, as caution prevailed ahead of China’s January trade data and a key U.S. jobs report due out later in the day.

U.S. employment is expected to increase by about 160,000 jobs in January after an increase of 145,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the official Chinese death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 636 and total infections climbed past 31,000.

The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its growth projection as the recent bushfires, drought and the outbreak of coronavirus weigh on exports.

In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the central bank projected growth to remain at 2 percent in the year to June 2020 compared to the previous forecast of 2.5 percent.

The aussie fell to a 3-day low of 0.6712 against the greenback from Thursday’s closing value of 0.6729. The next possible support for the aussie is seen around the 0.63 level.

The aussie depreciated to a 2-day low of 73.74 against the yen and held steady thereafter. The aussie is seen finding support around the 72.00 region.

The Australian currency slipped to a 2-day low of 1.6364 against the euro and a 3-day low of 0.8921 against the loonie, from its early highs of 1.6298 and 0.8950, respectively. On the downside, 1.66 and 0.87 are possibly seen as the next support levels for the aussie against the euro and the loonie, respectively.

Pulling away from an early high of 1.0425 against the kiwi, the aussie edged lower to 1.0398. If the aussie extends decline, 1.02 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Looking ahead, U.S. and Canadian jobs data for January, U.S. final wholesale inventories and consumer credit for December and Canada Ivey PMI for January are set for release in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.