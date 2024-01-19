The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.

The Australian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 97.69 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.6513 against the euro, from yesterday’s closing quotes of 97.33 and 1.6541, respectively.

Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6590 and 0.8884 from Thursday’s closing quotes of 0.6570 and 0.8860, respectively.

The aussie climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 1.0788 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday’s closing value of 1.0741.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 99.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.

