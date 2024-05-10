The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows an improvement in Australian Dollar speculative net positions. As of the most recent update on May 10, 2024, the previous indicator had dropped to -83.2K, while the current indicator has increased to -64.5K. This shift indicates a more positive sentiment towards the Australian Dollar among speculators in the market.Speculative net positions provide insights into market participants’ sentiment and expectations regarding a particular currency. The improvement in the Australian Dollar speculative net positions suggests that traders are becoming more optimistic about the currency’s future performance. This development could potentially lead to increased demand for the Australian Dollar in the foreign exchange market, potentially strengthening the currency against its counterparts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com