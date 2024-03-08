According to the latest data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speculative net positions on the Australian Dollar (AUD) have intensified bearish sentiment. The most recent indicator revealed a decrease to -84.7K compared to the previous report, which stood at -79.2K. This significant drop suggests that traders are increasingly betting against the Australian currency.The CFTC data, last updated on 8th March 2024, highlights the prevailing negative sentiment towards the AUD in the financial markets. A growing bearish outlook on the Australian Dollar could be influenced by factors such as economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rate expectations. Traders and investors will likely closely monitor these speculative positions for insights into market sentiment and potential currency movements in the near future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com