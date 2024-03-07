Australia’s latest export data has shown a slight decrease, with the indicator dropping to 1.6% in February 2024. This figure is down from the previous reading of 1.8% in December 2023. The comparison was done on a month-over-month basis, reflecting the change from the previous month to February.The data was last updated on March 7, 2024, indicating that the decrease in exports could have implications for Australia’s trade balance and overall economic health. Analysts will be closely monitoring future export figures to gauge the impact on the country’s economy and its place in the global market. As uncertainties continue to surround the global economy, tracking export trends will be crucial for policymakers and investors alike to make informed decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com