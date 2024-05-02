According to the latest data released on May 2, 2024, Australia’s exports have shown signs of improvement, increasing by 0.1% on a month-over-month basis. This marks a positive shift from the previous indicator, which had shown a decrease of -2.2%. The comparison indicates a turnaround in the country’s export performance, signaling potential growth in the international trade sector.The rise in exports could have significant implications for Australia’s economy, as increased export activity typically leads to higher revenues and a boost in the overall economic outlook. With this positive momentum in the export sector, experts are optimistic about the country’s ability to capitalize on global market opportunities and stimulate further economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com