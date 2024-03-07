In the most recent update on Australian home loans, the indicator has shown a decrease of 4.6% on a month-over-month basis. This marks a slight improvement from the previous data point, which had shown a decline of 5.6%. The information was last updated on 07 March 2024, with no specific dates provided for when each event occurred.This new data indicates a potential stabilization or even a small recovery in the Australian housing market after the previous sharper decline. While the decrease in home loans is still a concern, the smaller drop could suggest that market conditions are beginning to level out. It will be essential to monitor future updates to see if this trend continues or if there are any significant shifts in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com