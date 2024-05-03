New data released on May 3, 2024, shows a notable increase in Australian home loans as the current indicator rose to 2.8%, up from the previous month’s figure of 1.6%. This represents a 1.2% month-over-month growth in home loans, indicating a positive trend in the country’s housing market. The comparison period reveals that the current increase is significantly higher than the previous month’s growth rate, pointing towards a potential uptick in property purchases and investments in the Australian real estate market. These numbers suggest a growing confidence in the economy and a continued interest in property ownership among Australians.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com