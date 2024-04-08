The latest data update on Australian housing finance indicates a positive turn with the indicator rising by 1.2% compared to the previous month. This news comes as a welcome sign after a previous decline of -2.6%. The information was last updated on 8 April 2024, showing a month-over-month comparison as the basis for the improvement in housing finance.With this increase in housing finance, there could be a potential boost in the real estate market in Australia. The rise of 1.2% reflects a growing confidence in the housing sector and could indicate a trend towards increased investment in property. As the economy navigates through various challenges, this positive shift in the housing finance sector is a promising development that could have broader implications for the Australian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com