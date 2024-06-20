Australia’s manufacturing sector has shown signs of weakening, according to the latest data from Judo Bank. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has dropped to 47.5 in June 2024 from the previous month’s figure of 49.7. This decline was highlighted in the updated figures released on June 20, 2024.A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector, suggesting that activity is diminishing rather than expanding. This current figure of 47.5 points to increased challenges in the Australian manufacturing landscape, possibly due to a range of factors including supply chain disruptions, rising material costs, or changing demand dynamics.Economic analysts will be closely monitoring these trends, as continuous contraction could signal more significant issues within the broader economy. Maintaining manufacturing strength is essential for overall economic health, and this dip raises important questions about the resilience of Australia’s industrial foundation moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com