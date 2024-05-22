In its latest economic update, Judo Bank’s Manufacturing PMI for Australia has held steady at 49.6 for May 2024, identical to the previous month’s reading. This marks a continuation of the mildly contractionary phase in the Australian manufacturing sector.Updated on 22 May 2024, the PMI figure of 49.6 remains below the crucial 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction. This stagnation suggests that while contractionary pressures have not intensified, growth has yet to resume in the sector. Industry analysts are closely watching for any signs of turnaround as global economic conditions remain in flux.The consistent PMI reading raises questions about the underlying factors contributing to this sustained contractionary trend. Market watchers will be looking for more detailed insights in upcoming economic reports, which could shine a light on whether external pressures such as supply chain disruptions, fluctuating demand, or labor market dynamics are at play.As it stands, the stability in the PMI figure provides a neutral outlook, allowing stakeholders to strategize for potential scenarios in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com