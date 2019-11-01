Australian Manufacturing Sector Slows In October – AIG

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Friday with a seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 51.6.

That’s down from 54.7 in September, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production, employment, supplier deliveries, exports, sales, input prices and average wages all were in expansion territory. New orders, finished stocks and selling prices were in contraction.

